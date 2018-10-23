Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Magic 93, Celtics 90

Key Moment

Jayson Tatum may have shown Jonathan Isaac a little too much respect from 3-point range.

How hard should you run a minimal 3-point threat off of the 3-point line when the game is hanging in the balance? Tatum decided to do so as hard as humanly possible.

It didn’t work, but you can’t fault his effort.

Orlando led by three points during the final minute when Isaac, who had made only three 3-pointers all season heading into Monday night, took possession of the ball on the right wing. Before he even had time to throw a shot fake, Tatum came screaming at him to run him off of the 3-point line and force Isaac to make another play off the dribble.

Isaac did exactly that, coming through with the biggest shot of his young career.

The second-year forward took one dribble with his left hand and pulled up for a wide-open jumper from just outside the free-throw line. He canned it to account for only his third make all night from outside the restricted area.

The bucket pushed Orlando ahead 91-86 with 53.7 seconds left in the game. Boston scored the next four points to crawl to within one point, but that was as close as it got. The second point from Isaac’s jumper accounted for the deciding point of the game.