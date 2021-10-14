Key Moment

The Celtics have gone down to the wire during each of their three preseason games. Wednesday night stands as the first instance during which the ball didn’t bounce their way.

Orlando pulled out a nail-biting win thanks to a game-winning bucket from guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. just ahead of the final buzzer after neither team led by more than one point during the final 3:50 of the contest.

Dowtin’s jumper fell through the net to give Orlando a 103-102 lead with 0.2 seconds left in regulation. The shot was released from just outside the middle of the paint along the right side. Dowtin picked up his dribble in transition just outside of the paint, spun toward the middle of the court and looked to make a pass, but he couldn’t find an open teammate. So he instead faded away for the potential game-winner as defender Sam Hauser was draped all over him.

This shot, unfortunately for Boston, was a no-doubter. Nothing but money. It swished through the net with just 0.2 seconds left on the clock, leaving the Celtics with virtually no chance to score again.

Boston called for a timeout, but it needed to convert either an alley-oop dunk or a tip-in on the ensuing inbound pass. The C’s were unable to get a shot off at all, allowing the Magic to escape with the one-point victory.