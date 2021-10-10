Key Moment

This Celtics’ preseason hasn’t been for the faint of heart.

Boston’s first exhibition on Monday night went down to the wire when Romeo Langford hit a game-winning 3-pointer to put away the Orlando Magic, 98-97.

Exhibition No. 2 came down to the final possession as well, this time with Juancho Hernangomez putting in the winning points at TD Garden to push the C’s past the Toronto Raptors.

Boston was ahead by eight points with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter, but Toronto stormed back and tied the game at 111 on a David Johnson pull-up jumper with 19.3 seconds remaining.

However, Johnson made a critical error 12 seconds later when he inexplicably fouled Hernangomez on an inbounds pass while the Celtics were in the bonus. Hernangomez capitalized on the miscue, as he went to the line and sunk both free-throws, giving Boston a 113-111 lead with 7.4 seconds left.

Toronto made things interesting on the final possession as it had multiple opportunities to score.

Dalano Banton missed an open 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left, which likely would’ve been the game winner. The Raptors got a second life, as Isaac Bonga was positioned perfectly for the put-back tip-in, but his attempt clanked off the rim as well. Banton was then able to grab another offensive board for the Raptors, hoping third time would be the charm. His close-range jumper went in, but not before the buzzer went off.

The officials reviewed the play just to make sure, and confirmed that the ball didn’t leave Banton’s fingertips in time. As a result, the Celtics secured their second thrilling preseason win in as many games.