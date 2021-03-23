Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Overtime did not go Boston’s way Monday night.
The Celtics did a great job to even reach the extra session, as they erased a nine-point deficit with just over five minutes remaining in regulation to tie the game at 117-117. Memphis, however, bounced back during overtime to secure a 132-126 victory.
Every time the Grizzlies needed a big play during overtime, they got it. First, it was a clutch and-one from Dillon Brooks to give Memphis a 127-121 lead with 2:05 left on the clock. Then, it was Kyle Anderson’s driving layup with 1:06 remaining to make it 129-125. And last but not least, it was Ja Morant’s offensive rebound with 26.2 seconds left with Memphis leading by four to essentially seal the game.
Morant went on to sink three free throws during the final 17 seconds to cap off the Grizzlies’ victory.
Key Player
Props to Jeff Teague. On a night during which the Boston Celtics were missing both Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker – their No. 1 and No. 3 scorers, respectively – Teague stepped into the starting lineup and lit it up.
Teague scored a season-high 26 points on an efficient 10-for-12 shooting from the field. He put pressure on Memphis’ defense all night long, including during overtime, when he scored six points to keep the Celtics in the game. Teague also dished out a team-best six assists on the night.
This was the version of Teague that killed the Celtics for so long during the first 11 years in the league. It’s also the version that would certainly help to push Boston in the right direction if it is present on a consistent basis moving forward.
Box Score Nuggets
- Each team had two players score at least 24 points, with Jaylen Brown (27 points) and Jeff Teague (26 points) leading Boston, and Ja Morant (29 points) and Dillon Brooks (24 points) led Memphis.
- Both teams totaled at least 31 assists, with Memphis tallying 38 and Boston notching 31.
- Jonas Valanciunas was the only player to grab more than nine boards, and he grabbed 19.
- Rob Williams totaled 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots off the bench.
- The C's scored at least 30 points during three of the four quarters.
- Memphis scored a whopping 80 points in the paint.
- Boston made as many free throws (15) as Memphis attempted. The C's, however, shot just 15-of-24 from the stripe
- Memphis committed only 10 turnovers
- The Celtics shot 52.2 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from long distance.
- Memphis attempted 20 more shots (110) than Boston (90).
Quote of the Night
"Let's go. Rub some ice on it, rub some dirt on it or whatever, and let's go."
Jaylen Brown on Boston's next game Wednesday night in Milwaukee
NEXT UP: