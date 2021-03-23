Key Moment

Overtime did not go Boston’s way Monday night.

The Celtics did a great job to even reach the extra session, as they erased a nine-point deficit with just over five minutes remaining in regulation to tie the game at 117-117. Memphis, however, bounced back during overtime to secure a 132-126 victory.

Every time the Grizzlies needed a big play during overtime, they got it. First, it was a clutch and-one from Dillon Brooks to give Memphis a 127-121 lead with 2:05 left on the clock. Then, it was Kyle Anderson’s driving layup with 1:06 remaining to make it 129-125. And last but not least, it was Ja Morant’s offensive rebound with 26.2 seconds left with Memphis leading by four to essentially seal the game.

Morant went on to sink three free throws during the final 17 seconds to cap off the Grizzlies’ victory.