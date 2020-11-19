Celtics Extend Qualifying Offers to Fall, Waters

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have extended qualifying offers to center Tacko Fall and guard Tremont Waters, the team announced today.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Central Florida, Fall averaged 3.3 points (78.6% FG) and 2.1 rebounds in seven games with the Celtics last season. The 24-year old also averaged a double-double (12.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg) in 29 games played with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League, and was named to the 2019-20 NBA G League All-Defensive team.

Waters, 22, played in seven games with the Celtics as a rookie in 2019-20, recording 3.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 10.8 minutes. The Louisiana State University product thrived in his 36 games played with the Red Claws this past season, producing 18.0 points (42.9% FG, 35.4% 3-PT), 3.2 rebounds, and 7.3 assists en route to being named the NBA G League Rookie of the Year and a First Team All-NBA G League selection.