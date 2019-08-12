Celtics Announce Schedule for 2019-20 Season

BOSTON, MA – A Christmas Day game against the league’s defending champion, a consistent presence in the national spotlight, and early contests against several prominent Eastern Conference opponents highlight the Boston Celtics’ 2019-20 regular season schedule, as the NBA announced today the 82-game slates for all 30 teams.

The Celtics, fresh off their fifth consecutive postseason appearance in 2019, once again maintain a highly visible national presence this season with 25 games on National Television (ABC, ESPN, TNT), beginning with the team’s season-opener on Oct. 23, when the Celtics travel to Philadelphia to face former Boston big man Al Horford and the 76ers.

Boston hits the TD Garden parquet for the first time in the 2019-20 season on Oct. 25, when it welcomes the league’s defending champion Toronto Raptors. The contest also represents the highly-anticipated TD Garden debut for three-time All-Star and 2019 All-NBA guard Kemba Walker as a member of the Celtics. Boston hosts Milwaukee five days later on Oct. 30, representing an Eastern Conference Semifinals rematch from the 2019 postseason. It also marks the Celtics’ third game against a 2019 Eastern Conference playoff opponent over their first four games of the season.

For the fourth consecutive season – and the 33rd time in franchise history – the Celtics will play a game on Christmas Day when they travel north of the border for their second matchup with the Raptors. The primetime matchup represents the first time in franchise history that Boston will play outside of the country on Christmas Day.

As the calendar shifts to 2020, the Celtics will play host to an elite group of Western Conference opponents. Headlining the season-high nine-game home schedule in the month of January are LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the revamped Los Angeles Lakers, who visit TD Garden on Jan. 20. Stephen Curry and the five-time defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors make their lone trip to Boston on January 30, while the new-look LA Clippers – with the additions of NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and All-Star Paul George – are in Boston on Feb. 13.

In total, 17 of Boston’s 41 home games will occur in December and January, including Philadelphia’s first of two appearances to TD Garden on Dec. 12. The Celtics’ faithful will also have the opportunity to witness highly-touted rookie Zion Williamson during this stretch of home games, as the Celtics are slated to host the Pelicans on Jan. 11.

The Celtics will enjoy a home-heavy schedule to conclude the regular season, playing seven of their final 10 contests at TD Garden. Six of those final 10 matchups will come against playoff teams from the previous season, including home games against the Trail Blazers (March 27), Magic (April 3), Bucks (April 5), and Pacers (April 8). Boston concludes the 2019-20 regular season on April 15 by hosting Chicago.

Tickets for all Celtics home games will go on sale at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern) on August 12,2019. Tickets can be purchased on the Celtics App, Celtics.com, at the TD Garden Box Office, or by calling 800-4NBA-TIX. Fans interested in receiving email alerts with exclusive ticket opportunities, schedule updates, and more, can sign up at Celtics.com/subscribe. Fans can also visit the Celtics on social media for general ticket sales updates and team information.

NBC Sports Boston is scheduled to broadcast 70 games throughout the 2019-20 regular season as the official television home of the Boston Celtics. The network will also stream the games live on the MyTeams app. Mike Gorman, Tommy Heinsohn, and Brian Scalabrine will call the action along with sideline reporter Abby Chin. Kyle Draper, Heinsohn, Scalabrine and a rotating roster of others will headline the network’s live Pregame and Postgame shows with additional coverage from NBC Sports Boston Celtics Insiders Sherrod Blakely and Chris Forsberg. Fans can visit NBCSportsBoston.com and follow @NBCSCeltics for all the in-depth action all season long.

Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell will once again handle radio broadcast duties, calling all 82 regular season games live between 98.5 The Sports Hub and 105.7 WROR.