Boston Celtics Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed guards Ryan Arcidiacono, Garrison Mathews, and Theo Pinson, and forward Juwan Morgan, finalizing the team’s 20-player roster that includes nine returning players, three NBA All-Stars, and one first-year player. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Arcidiacono (6-3, 195), 27, joins the Celtics after previously spending his first four NBA seasons with the Bulls from 2017-18 to 2020-21. The four-year Villanova standout produced 4.8 points (43.1% FG, 37.3% 3-PT, 80.7% FT), 2.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 17.6 minutes in 207 games (36 starts) with Chicago, while shooting at least 37.0% from beyond the arc in each of his last three seasons. Arcidiacono has made at least three 3-point field goals in 14 games over the past three years, including a career-best five threes at Milwaukee on Nov. 28, 2018.

Mathews (6-5, 215), 24, has averaged 5.5 points (41.3% FG, 38.9% 3-PT, 89.1% FT), 1.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 15.4 minutes in 82 career games (24 starts) over two NBA seasons with the Wizards. The Franklin, Tennessee native played in 64 of the team’s 72 games in 2020-21, producing 5.5 points on 40.9% shooting (38.4% 3-PT). He notched five games of 15+ points, including a season-high 22-point performance on 6-of-12 shooting (4-7 3-PT) against Miami on Jan. 9.

Pinson (6-5, 212), 25, has played in parts of three NBA seasons with Brooklyn and New York from 2018-19 to 2020-21, averaging 3.0 points (30.0% FG, 89.5% FT), 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 9.0 minutes in 68 career games. Pinson also spent time in the G League with the Long Island Nets between 2018-19 and 2019-20, where he produced 19.6 points (44.2% FG, 38.4% 3-PT, 82.9% FT), 6.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 34.8 minutes in 43 games (all starts).

Morgan (6-7, 232), 24, has played in 50 games over two NBA seasons with the Jazz, shooting 51.8% on 56 field goal attempts (1.4 ppg), while averaging 1.1 rebounds. A native of Waynesville, Missouri, Morgan also played in 15 games with the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League in 2019-20, producing 14.3 points on 60.1% shooting, 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.7 blocked shots.

Listed below, the Celtics 20-player roster features nine returners from the 2020-21 season, including a pair of 2021 NBA All-Stars in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and the team’s longest-tenured player in Marcus Smart.

Five-time All-Star and 14-year NBA veteran Al Horford rejoins the Celtics, after having previously played in Boston from 2016-17 through 2018-19. He joins an experienced group of newcomers, which include veteran guards Josh Richardson and Dennis Schröder, forward Juancho Hernangomez and center Enes Kanter.

Boston opens preseason action against the Magic at TD Garden on Oct. 4, its first of four preseason contests.

ROSTER NO PLAYER POS HT/WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY YEARS 51 Ryan Arcidiacono G 6-3/195 03/26/94 Villanova/USA 4 7 Jaylen Brown F 6-6/220 10/24/96 California/USA 5 28 Bruno Fernando C 6-9/240 08/15/98 Maryland/Angola 2 30 Sam Hauser* F 6-8/215 12/08/97 Virginia/USA R 41 Juancho Hernangomez F 6-9/214 09/28/95 Estudiantes/Spain 5 42 Al Horford C 6-9/240 06/03/86 Florida/Dominican Republic 14 13 Enes Kanter C 6-10/250 05/20/92 Fenerbahce/Turkey 10 9 Romeo Langford G 6-4/215 10/25/99 Indiana/USA 2 27 Garrison Mathews G 6-5/215 10/24/96 Lipscomb/USA 2 40 Juwan Morgan F 6-7/232 04/17/97 Indiana/USA 2 26 Aaron Nesmith F 6-6/213 10/16/99 Vanderbilt/USA 1 20 Jabari Parker F 6-8/245 03/15/95 Duke/USA 7 38 Theo Pinson G/F 6-5/212 11/05/95 North Carolina/USA 3 11 Payton Pritchard G 6-2/190 01/28/98 Oregon/USA 1 8 Josh Richardson G 6-5/200 09/15/93 Tennessee/USA 6 71 Dennis Schröder G 6-3/172 09/15/93 Braunschweig/Germany 8 36 Marcus Smart G 6-3/220 03/06/94 Oklahoma State/USA 7 0 Jayson Tatum F 6-8/210 03/03/98 Duke/USA 4 12 Grant Williams F 6-6/236 11/30/98 Tennessee/USA 2 44 Robert Williams C 6-8/240 10/17/97 Texas A&M/USA 3