Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Month

BOSTON, MA – Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has been named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February, the NBA announced today. It’s the first time in Tatum’s three-year career he’s received the monthly honor.

Tatum, who today celebrates his 22nd birthday, averaged a team-high 30.7 points (49.4% FG, 48.1% 3-PT), 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocked shots to help guide Boston to a 9-3 record for the month. The St. Louis, MO native was one of two NBA players and the only Eastern Conference competitor to average at least 30.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in February (Westbrook).

The first-time NBA All-Star capped off his February slate with four straight games of 30+ points from Feb. 23-29, marking the longest such streak of his career. At 30.7 ppg, he becomes the fifth player in franchise history to average at least 30.0 points in a calendar month.

Tatum is the first Celtics player to earn Player of the Month honors since Isaiah Thomas in Jan. 2017. He also captured Eastern Conference Player of the Week recognition earlier in the month (Feb. 3-9) after producing 29.8 points (50.0% FG, 53.8% 3-PT) and 7.5 rebounds in four games (all wins).

In 55 games this season (all starts), Tatum is averaging a team-high 23.5 points (45.0% FG, 39.6% 3-PT), 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.5 minutes. He’s registered a team-best 12 games with at least 30 points, after tallying one 30-point game through his first two NBA seasons (159 games).