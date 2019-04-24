Khris Middleton Named Finalist For Season-Long NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is one of 10 finalists for the season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award, which honors a player’s strong commitment and positive impact on his community over the course of the 2018-19 season. The winner of the award will be chosen by fans on social media and an NBA executive panel.

Bucks fans can vote for Middleton on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and #KhrisMiddleton in any tweet, or here, from today until Sunday, May 5 at 10:59 p.m. CT. Votes count twice today and on the final day of voting.

Earlier this season, Middleton received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in December for his “12 Days of Khrismas” holiday initiative where he participated in 12 different acts of service with various people and community organizations in Wisconsin, South Carolina and Louisiana. In Milwaukee, Middleton had a holiday shopping spree with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee (BBBS), held a private screening of “The Grinch” with local youth in foster care, hosted more than 200 students from Milwaukee Public Schools at a Bucks games and surprised single mothers, teachers and local small business owners with small acts of kindness.

Outside of Milwaukee, Middleton bought holiday gift cards for all St. James-Santee Elementary School Head Start program families in his home state of South Carolina and donated $5,000 to The First Tee of Mansfield, a non-profit organization that teaches golf to children of color at Louisiana’s only black-owned golf course, as part of his “12 Days of Khrismas” initiative.

Throughout his time in Milwaukee, Middleton has also formed a relationship with BBBS where he’s supported mentoring by hosting Thanksgiving dinners, holiday shopping sprees, basketball clinics and mentor appreciation nights. He’s also donated more than 300 tickets to the organization and has participated in events focused on building bonds between Bigs and Littles of BBBS.

Middleton joins Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) as finalists for this season’s award. The winner will be announced at the 2019 NBA Awards on Monday, June 24. To learn more about the NBA Community Assist Award, visit www.nba.com/communityassist.