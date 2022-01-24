Warriors to Host Two Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for Fans at Thrive City

The Golden State Warriors have announced two free COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics for fans and community members, taking place on January 25 and January 29, at Thrive City, the district surrounding Chase Center.

Beginning February 1, 2022, in accordance with the San Francisco Department of Public Health mandate, Chase Center will require proof of booster shots for eligible guests for venue entry. Proof of up-to-date vaccinations includes showing proof of a booster shot, received at least one week prior to an event, for eligible guests for entry to the venue. Guests under age 12 (or their parents or guardians) must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests) prior to entry into the venue.

Fans can register now for the January 25 vaccine booster clinic, which will offer fans either dose of their two-shot vaccine, or their booster shot. Fans will be able to choose from either Pfizer or Moderna doses. The clinic will take place from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. To register, fans can click HERE.

The second booster clinic will take place on Saturday, January 29, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. This free clinic is open to fans and the general public, whether Kaiser Permanente members or not. From 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., fans and the general public will be able to receive their vaccine booster shot (Pfizer or Moderna). Additionally, the clinic will offer single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots, and Pfizer pediatric doses for those ages 5 through 11. To register, fans can click HERE.

For both booster clinics, eligibility will be confirmed on-site, and attendees are required to bring proof of vaccination record or be able to look up their vaccination record on-site.

For booster shot eligibility and requirements, fans are asked to visit sf.gov/information/get-your-booster. Fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety for information on venue entry polices for guests of all ages, arena health and hygiene protocols, and more. For fans who are not yet fully vaccinated, the Warriors and Chase Center encourage them to do so. For more information, fans can visit kp.org/covidvaccine.