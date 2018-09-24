Warriors Sign Free Agent Guard Tyler Ulis

Training Camp Roster Stands at 19 Players
Posted: Sep 24, 2018

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Tyler Ulis to a contract, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Ulis, 22, averaged 7.8 points 4.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.00 steals and 23.4 minutes in 71 games (43 starts) last season with the Phoenix Suns. The 5’10” guard owns career averages of 7.6 points, 4.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 21.1 minutes in 132 games (58 starts) over two seasons with the Suns. The April 2017 NBA Rookie of the Month was originally selected by Phoenix in the second round (34th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!

Tags
Warriors, news

Related Content

Warriors

news