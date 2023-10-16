Warriors Sign Yuri Collins & Javonte Green to Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Yuri Collins and guard/forward Javonte Green, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Collins (5-11, 195) appeared in 116 games (100 starts) during a four-year collegiate career at Saint Louis, averaging 8.6 points, 7.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.3 minutes per game. Unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft, Collins played with the Warriors 2023 Summer League entries in both Sacramento and Las Vegas.

Green (6-5, 220) played last season with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 15.0 minutes in 32 games (one start). Overall, the four-year NBA veteran owns averages of 5.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 15.8 minutes in 186 games (50 starts) with the Boston Celtics and Bulls. The swingman played internationally in Spain, Italy and Germany after a four-year collegiate career at Radford.

Golden State’s roster currently stands at 20 players.