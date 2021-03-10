Warriors Launch Women's Empowerment Month Celebrations, Presented by Chase

The Golden State Warriors have launched celebrations surrounding Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase. The activations aim to empower girls and women to rise above and challenge socio-economic norms that exist today through amplifying voices in the fight for an equal playing field for women.

To tip-off Women’s Empowerment Month, the Warriors and Chase delivered over 1,000 hot meals from Oakland-based Chase small business client restaurant Cosecha to East Oakland Community Project, Oakland Elizabeth House and Operation Dignity as part of the Home Court Assist platform.

The Warriors and Chase will celebrate Women's Empowerment Month during the team's first home game of the month, March 14 vs. the Utah Jazz by inviting Bay Area women small business owners and entrepreneurs will attend the game via the Dub Hub. Below are some of the Warriors’ upcoming Women’s Empowerment Month activations: