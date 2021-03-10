Warriors Launch Women's Empowerment Month Celebrations, Presented by Chase
Month-Long Campaign Aimed to Empower Girls and Women Through Amplifying Their Voices
The Golden State Warriors have launched celebrations surrounding Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase. The activations aim to empower girls and women to rise above and challenge socio-economic norms that exist today through amplifying voices in the fight for an equal playing field for women.
To tip-off Women’s Empowerment Month, the Warriors and Chase delivered over 1,000 hot meals from Oakland-based Chase small business client restaurant Cosecha to East Oakland Community Project, Oakland Elizabeth House and Operation Dignity as part of the Home Court Assist platform.
The Warriors and Chase will celebrate Women's Empowerment Month during the team's first home game of the month, March 14 vs. the Utah Jazz by inviting Bay Area women small business owners and entrepreneurs will attend the game via the Dub Hub. Below are some of the Warriors’ upcoming Women’s Empowerment Month activations:
- Rakuten Future Leaders – Through the Future Leaders program, young girls from Girls Inc. will be paired with mentors from the Warriors’ Employee Resource Group “Women of the Warriors” and Rakuten employees to help them grow their confidence and understand their true potential during events on March 17 and 24..
- Home Court Assist presented by Chase – On March 22, the Warriors and Chase will host their second meal delivery event of the month focused on supporting women-owned Chase small business client restaurants and communities.
- Women’s Empowerment Month Webinar Series – The Warriors and Chase will host a webinar series that includes a Women’s Panel (March 22), a self-defense class (March 24) and an Allyship Panel (March 26)
- Shoot 360 National Girls Challeng – Warriors Basketball Academy will conduct a Shoot 360 National Girls Challenge from March 25-27. Participants will compete against players with Jr. NBA Flagship network affiliates from around the country in a variety of skills and shooting competitions.
- Pampered Spa Pop-Up at Thrive City – On March 27, the Warriors and Chase will host a pampered spa experience at Thrive City featuring women-owned Chase business banking clients for Bay Area women who have positively impacted their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- PlaymakeHER presented by Chase – PlaymakeHER is an invite-only virtual event aimed to address perceptions, challenges and barriers women face in the fight for equality. Panelists include Hilary Knight (US Women’s Hockey National Team), Chiney Ogwumike (WNBA/Los Angeles Sparks) and Ibtihaj Muhammad (Olympic Fencer).
- Junior Warriors Girls Virtual Clinic – Warriors Basketball Academy will host an all-girls virtual player clinic led by female Academy coaches that will feature Warriors video coordinator Leticia Galarza on March 31..
- Local Girl Warriors Career Summit presented by PG&E – On March 31, Bay Area youth will meet with female leaders from PG&E and the Warriors to learn career development skills and tools needed to succeed in school and the workforce through resume building workshops, speed coaching sessions, and more..
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: