What They Are Saying: Willie Cauley-Stein

The Warriors signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein this summer, where he averaged 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and almost one block in 24 minutes per game during his first four seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings. This was the young center’s first experience as a free agent, and if you haven’t already heard, it was a wild affair:

Willie Cauley-Stein with a great story of how he signed with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/umI5GlRksr — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) July 9, 2019

Now that the big man is set to start his first season with the Dubs, take a listen as Cauley-Stein explains why he is excited to join the team:

On how and why he got a Warriors hat as a child:

“I remember I was in grade school and one of the first sports books I read was a Warriors autobiography… and ever since then I just love the colors. And then after Steph [Curry] did his thing at Davidson and he got drafted there, all my friends — we all light skinned — we put on ‘The Bay’ hats and we were going crazy.”

On the chemistry he feels with the Warriors and Dub Nation:

“I feel it! Being in the Bay… I feel the culture, I feel the excitement. Every fan that I talk to: they’re so excited. That love is so mutual that I’ll run through a wall for that love.”

On why he chose to sign with the Dubs:

“I got put in a situation way more special than any amount of money that I could have received, so taking that pay cut to join this team and learn from, arguably, the greatest team in this era is crazy. I’m excited! I’m excited to come to work, I’m excited to start working out with the guys and the coaches. It’s all excitement on this side… I’m just excited.”

On whether or not he will shoot three-pointers with the Dubs:

“Yeah!… Yeah I’ll go out there and shoot threes.”

On what he looks forward to as he joins the Dubs:

“Being in a playoff team that’s got championships, it’s going to bring something different out of you. And then having Draymond next to you bringing that dog out of you too, you’re getting two different influences… that just turns me on.”

On what he expects joining the Dubs with D’Angelo Russell:

“It’s going to be interesting… they’re adding me and [Russell], two big pick-and-roll players, they’re obviously going to have to change how we play just a little bit, but that’s exciting because the spacing out there is going to be crazy.”