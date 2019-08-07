What They Are Saying: Alen Smailagić

After one season with the Santa Cruz Warriors as the youngest player ever in the G League, 18-year-old Alan Smailagić is set to bring his talents to the NBA. Thus far, he has impressed Dubs staff, and has had fun adapting to American culture. Take a look at what Smailagić and the Dubs are saying:

Coach Aaron Miles on what he saw from Smailagić last season:

“It’s great that he’s still with the organization. I had the opportunity to coach him this last season, and the flashes that he [showed in] Summer League: I’ve seen a ton of that throughout the season.”

Coach Mike Brown on the skills Smailagić has displayed:

“You can just tell: he’s young but his potential is extremely high, especially at 18 years old. He’s got a nose for the ball on both ends of the floor, he’s not afraid, and he’s more athletic than what you think. If you sleep on him, he will dunk on you, and you like that aggressive, assertive play from a young guy.”

Jacob Evans on what he saw in Smailagić playing alongside him during Summer League:

“He’s so young, but you can just see just how raw he is with his potential, his size, athleticism, versatility.”

And what does the young Serbian have to say about his time thus far with the Dubs?

On being drafted by the Warriors:

“I was so excited because I know how they work with players and I know they’re going to develop me [into] a really good player.”

On what Santa Cruz coach Aaron Miles taught him while with the “Sea Dubs:”

“I don’t have to be scared of anyone, and I don’t have to look [at] who is in front of me. Just attack, play, have fun on the court.”

On what he discovered playing in the G League and Summer League:

“That this isn’t the place for players who don’t care about basketball; you really have to love it.”

On the Dubs helping him assimilate into the culture:

“In the beginning it was really hard, but the guys really helped me out with it. They have a really nice group of guys. They [taught] me English and everything!”