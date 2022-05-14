Warriors Announce 2022 Western Conference Finals Ticket On-Sale Information

The Golden State Warriors announced today that single game tickets for the team’s Western Conference Finals, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will go on sale tomorrow, Saturday, May 14, with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public on Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m. The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference Finals after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies, 110-96, earlier tonight at Chase Center (4-2 series victory). The Warriors will match up with the winner of the Western Conference Semifinal between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. The full Western Conference Finals series schedule with opponent, dates and times will be announced at a later date.

This marks the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

The first presale event begins tomorrow, May 14, at 10 a.m., exclusively for the team’s season ticket members. Beginning at 11 a.m., Warriors Dub Club members and Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket members will have presale access, followed by a presale event exclusively for all Chase cardholders at 12 p.m. Warriors Insiders will receive information to participate in a presale event at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, May 15, tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the Western Conference Finals at Chase Center exclusively online at warriors.com.

The Dub Club is a comprehensive benefits program that replaced the Warriors Season Ticket Waitlist and offers all fans exclusive access and perks, including pre-sale opportunities for Warriors regular season and postseason games and select Chase Center events. Members of the Dub Club, which includes all members of the Warriors Season Ticket Priority Waitlist, will receive priority access to purchasing VIP tickets for select Warriors games in addition to a 10% merchandise discount at Chase Center and the Warriors Shop (both in-person and online). For more information and to join the Dub Club, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP or visit warriors.com..

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. SuiteXchange, an authentic and verified suite resale marketplace, is available for fans looking for single-game premium spaces at Chase Center for the 2022 Warriors’ NBA Playoff games.