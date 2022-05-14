Warriors Advance To Western Conference Finals

The Golden State Warriors earned a berth in the Western Conference Finals following tonight’s 110-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Warriors have advanced to the Conference Finals in six of the last eight seasons, marking the first time in 30 years a Western Conference team has accomplished the feat (the Los Angeles Lakers made nine Conference Finals appearances in a 10-year span from 1982-91). Golden State is the first team in either conference to make six appearances in an eight-year span since the Detroit Pistons did so in six-straight seasons from 2003-08.

The Warriors will match up with the winner of the Western Conference Semifinal between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. Golden State defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 4-2 in the Semifinals and own an 8-3 (.727) record during the 2022 postseason, tied with Miami for the best mark in this year’s NBA Playoffs.

The 2022 Western Conference Finals will begin on Wednesday, May 18 with all games being televised exclusively on TNT. The games can also be heard on the radio on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.