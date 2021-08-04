Warriors Waive Forward Alen Smailagić

The Golden State Warriors have waived forward Alen Smailagić, the team announced today.

Smailagić appeared in 15 games for the Warriors last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per game. The Serbian native appeared in 29 games (one start) over two seasons with Golden State, compiling averages of 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.7 minutes. Smailagić was originally selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft (39th overall) before being acquired by the Warriors on draft night.