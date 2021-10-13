Warriors Waive Guard Quinndary Weatherspoon

The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, the team announced today.

Weatherspoon originally signed with Golden State on October 11 and played one minute in last night’s 111-99 preseason victory against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Weatherspoon, 25, appeared in 31 games with the San Antonio Spurs over the last two seasons, averaging 1.9 points in 6.4 minutes per game. The Mississippi State product also spent parts of the last two seasons with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate, averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.05 steals in 29.1 minutes over 37 games (35 starts). The 6’3” guard was originally selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 49th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Warriors’ roster currently stands at 19 players.