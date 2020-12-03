Warriors Announce Roster for 2020-21 Training Camp, Fueled by Gatorade

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their training camp roster ahead of the team’s 2020-21 Training Camp, Fueled by Gatorade, set to begin Monday at the team’s Chase Center practice facility.

The team also announced the signing of free agent forwards Dwayne Sutton, Axel Toupane (too-PAN) and Kaleb Wesson. The Warriors’ 20-man Training Camp roster is displayed below.

Sutton, 23, averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 31.5 minutes in 31 games as a senior at Louisville and was a 2019-20 All-ACC Honorable Mention selection. In three seasons with the Cardinals, the 6’5” forward posted averages of 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 25.7 minutes in 101 games. Sutton spent his freshman season at UNC-Asheville and transferred to Louisville as a walk-on, earning a scholarship the following season.

Toupane, 28, most recently played with SIG Strasbourg of LNB Pro A in France. A two-year NBA veteran (2015-17), Toupane owns career NBA averages of 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 14.1 minutes in 25 games with the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. The 6’7” forward has also played with Zalgiris of the LKL League in Lithuania, Greek club Olympiacos of the Euro League and Unicaja of Liga ACB in Spain.

Wesson, 21, averaged 14.0 points 9.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 29.5 minutes in 31 games during his junior season last year at Ohio State. He was a 2019-20 All-Big Ten Second Team selection and USBWA All-District pick. In three seasons at Ohio State, the 6’9” forward averaged 12.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 25.3 minutes in 96 games.