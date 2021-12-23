Warriors Sign Quinndary Weatherspoon

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (Quin-DAIRY Weh-ther-SPOON) to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s Hardship Exception, the team announced today.

Weatherspoon, 25, has appeared in nine games (five starts) for Golden State’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.22 steals in 27.4 minutes per contest. He originally signed with Golden State on October 11, 2021.

Weatherspoon saw action in 31 games with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, averaging 1.9 points in 6.4 minutes per game. The Mississippi State product also spent parts of the last two seasons with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate, averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.05 steals in 29.1 minutes over 37 games (35 starts). The 6’3” guard was originally selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 49th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Weatherspoon will wear #12.