Warriors Sign Quinndary Weatherspoon

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, the team announced today.

Weatherspoon, 25, appeared in 31 games with the San Antonio Spurs over the last two seasons, averaging 1.9 points in 6.4 minutes per game. The Mississippi State product also spent parts of the last two seasons with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate, averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.05 steals in 29.1 minutes over 37 games (35 starts). The 6’3” guard was originally selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 49th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Warriors’ roster stands at 20 players.