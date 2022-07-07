Warriors Sign 2022 First Round Draft Pick Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The Golden State Warriors have signed rookie guard/forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to a contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. The Warriors selected Baldwin Jr. with the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Baldwin Jr., 19, averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 11 games (10 starts) during his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The 6’9” guard/forward posted the school’s first double-double by a freshman in his debut since 2008, with 21 points and 11 rebounds against North Dakota, and tied the Milwaukee record for most three-pointers without a miss (six) as part of a career-high 26-point game vs. Robert Morris.

Baldwin Jr. will wear #7 with Golden State.