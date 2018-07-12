Warriors Sign Free Agent Forward Jonas Jerebko

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed free agent forward Jonas Jerebko (pronounced Joe-nass Jeh-reb-ko) to a contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Jerebko, 31, averaged 5.8 points on 46.6 percent shooting from the field and 41.4 percent shooting from three-point range, to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 15.3 minutes in 74 games (19 starts) with the Utah Jazz last season. A nine-year NBA veteran, Jerebko owns career averages of 6.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc, 4.0 rebounds and 18.0 minutes in 562 games (113 starts) with the Jazz (2017-18), Boston Celtics (2015-17) and Detroit Pistons (2009-15).

A native of Sweden, Jerebko has appeared in 32 postseason contests (four starts) with Utah and Boston, averaging 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game. He competed with Sweden at EuroBasket 2013, averaging 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in five games. The forward was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft. He earned All-NBA Rookie Second Team honors in 2009-10 and was recognized as the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in February.

Jerebko will wear #21 for the Warriors.