Warriors Sign Guards Damion Lee & Ky Bowman to Two-Way Contracts

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guards Damion Lee and Ky Bowman to Two-Way contracts, the team announced today.

Lee, 26, appeared in 32 games as a Two-Way player with the Warriors last season, averaging 4.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game while hitting 39.7 percent from three-point range. In 24 games (all starts) with the Warriors’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, Lee tallied averages of 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.33 steals in 31.5 minutes per game, hitting 39.8 percent from three-point range. Lee owns career NBA averages of 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 16.6 minutes in 47 games (11 starts) over two seasons with the Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

Bowman, 22, earned Second Team All-ACC honors as a junior at Boston College in 2018-19, averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.39 steals in 39.4 minutes over 31 games (30 starts). In three seasons with the Eagles, the 6’1” guard tallied career averages of 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.34 steals and 35.5 minutes in 98 games (94 starts). Bowman, who was not selected as an early-entry candidate in the 2019 NBA Draft, played for the Warriors’ 2019 Summer League team.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to Two-Way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. Players signed to a Two-Way contract may accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA club during the regular season, spending the remainder of the season with the team’s G League affiliate. The Warriors’ Two-Way players will have the ability to spend time with both Golden State and the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.