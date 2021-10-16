Warriors Sign Axel Toupane

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent forward Axel Toupane, the team announced today.

Toupane, who was a Golden State 2020 Training Camp invitee, appeared in nine games (nine starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors last season. The 6’7” forward averaged 17.9 points on 53.8 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.8 minutes per game. He signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks on March 13, playing in eight games (one start) for the 2021 NBA Champions, averaging 1.8 points in 7.6 minutes per game. Overall, he owns career NBA averages of 3.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 12.5 minutes over three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee.

The Warriors’ roster stands at 17 players.