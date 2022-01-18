Warriors Recall Moses Moody from Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Moses Moody from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced.

Moody has appeared in eight games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.50 steals in 31.9 minutes per game. He has appeared in 25 games (one start) for Golden State this season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebound in 7.0 minutes per game.