Warriors Recall Moses Moody from Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been recalled from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Moody scored 31 points to go along with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during last night’s 127-123 double overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Blue. Overall, Moody has played in six games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 25.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.50 steals and 1.00 block in 31.5 minutes per game. He has appeared in 24 games (one start) for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebound in 7.0 minutes per game.