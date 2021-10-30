Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Warriors Recall Moses Moody from Santa Cruz
Moody scored 17 points in a preseason game for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday
The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Moses Moody from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.Moody recorded 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes during last night’s preseason game versus the Mexico City Capitanes in Santa Cruz. The Warriors fell to the Capitanes, 107-96.
