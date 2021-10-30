Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Warriors Recall Moses Moody from Santa Cruz

Moody scored 17 points in a preseason game for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday
Posted: Oct 30, 2021

The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Moses Moody from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Moody recorded 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes during last night’s preseason game versus the Mexico City Capitanes in Santa Cruz. The Warriors fell to the Capitanes, 107-96.

Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.


Tags
Moody, Moses, Warriors

Related Content

Moody, Moses

Warriors

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter