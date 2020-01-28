Warriors Recall Guard Jacob Evans III From Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Jacob Evans III from the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Evans III appeared in two games (all starts) for Santa Cruz, averaging 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and one block in 30.8 minutes per game. He was originally assigned by Golden State on January 23, 2020.

In 22 games with Golden State this season Evans III is averaging 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.0 minutes

