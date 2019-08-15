Golden State Warriors Promote Aaron Miles to Player Development Coach on Steve Kerr’s Staff

The Golden State Warriors have promoted Aaron Miles, who has served as the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors for the past two seasons (2017-19), to player development coach on Steve Kerr’s staff with the Golden State Warriors. Additionally, Kris Weems has been named the new head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Weems will be the fourth head coach in Santa Cruz Warriors history, succeeding Miles (2017-19), Casey Hill (2013-17) and Nate Bjorkgren (2012-13). Weems, a Kansas City native, has served as an assistant coach for the NBA G League affiliate of Golden State for the past two seasons and is continuing his second stint with the Warriors organization, previously serving as a player development coach and scout from 2011-2014.

Over the last two NBA G League seasons, Miles earned a 57-43 record, including a league-high-tying 34-16 record and Pacific Division title in 2018-19. During his tenure, Miles guided five players to NBA G League Call Ups.

“We are thrilled to promote Aaron Miles and Kris Weems into new roles within the Warriors organization,” said Santa Cruz Warriors General Manager Kent Lacob. “Over the past two seasons, Aaron and Kris excelled in their roles and have been contributors to our team’s on-court success. Kris has earned the opportunity to showcase his leadership and knowledge as head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors for the 2019-20 season and beyond.”

Before joining Santa Cruz, Miles served as an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast University, helping the Eagles to a 26-8 record and a berth in the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Miles enjoyed an illustrious playing career at the University of Kansas, where he led the Jayhawks to a 110-28 record and back-to-back NCAA Tournament Final Four appearances in 2002 and 2003, as well as the KU and Big 12 record for career assists with 954.

“I’m proud to see Kris earn this well-deserved promotion to head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors,” said Miles. “In our two seasons together, Kris played a big part in creating a winning culture in Santa Cruz that felt like a close-knit family. Kris has always been a determined voice in our locker room who was respected for his insight into the game, and is prepared to lead this franchise to success.”

Before joining the Santa Cruz Warriors, Weems spent three years as director of athletics for the Menlo School in Atherton, California (2014-17). In four collegiate seasons at Stanford, Weems averaged 10.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 124 games to lead the Cardinals to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the 1998 Final Four.

“I’m humbled to be the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors,” said Weems. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to learn from and work with Aaron Miles as well as Steve Kerr and his staff over the last two seasons. We'll continue to build on the organization's success both on the court and in the Santa Cruz community.”