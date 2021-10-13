Warriors to Offer No Ticket Fees for October and November Home Games
Team Issues Fraud Alert For 2021-22 NBA Season Single-Game Tickets
The Golden State Warriors are partnering with Ticketmaster to eliminate single-game ticket fees for all October and November home games, it was announced today. Beginning today at 2 p.m. through Saturday, October 16, at 5 p.m., online service fees will be waived for ticket purchases for all 12 Warriors home games during the months of October and November. The no fee offer does not include resale tickets.
The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Clippers in their 2021-22 NBA regular season home opener at Chase Center on Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m. Fans looking to attend Warriors games at Chase Center are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.
In addition to the October 21 home opener, the no fee offer covers the following games, including an eight game homestand, marking the longest homestand in Warriors franchise history:
- Thursday, October 28 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Saturday, October 30 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Wednesday, November 3 vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Friday, November 5 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Sunday, November 7 vs. Houston Rockets
- Monday, November 8 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Wednesday, November 10 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Friday, November 12 vs. Chicago Bulls
- Sunday, November 21 vs. Toronto Raptors
- Wednesday, November 24 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Friday, November 26 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Additionally, the Warriors have issued a fraud alert warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing single-game tickets from a non-verified third party. Last week, the Warriors saw over 30 fans denied access to Chase Center for the team’s preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers due to fraudulent tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors.
Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.
