Warriors to Offer No Additional Fees Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

As part of the team’s annual celebration of ‘Dubsgiving,’ the Golden State Warriors have announced a variety of deals to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, including waiving ticket fees, Warriors Shop merchandise discounts and deals on Warriors Basketball Academy sessions.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game Warriors tickets offered by the Warriors online at warriors.com with no ticketing fees for all remaining home games for the 2021-22 season. This offer will be available all weekend starting Friday, November 26 at 10 a.m. PST for all Chase cardholders, and for all other cardholders, beginning at 2 p.m. The offer ends Monday, November 29 at 10 p.m. PST.

On Friday, November 26 and Monday, November 29, the Warriors Shop will offer fans 20% off purchases of $75 or more with promo code ‘DUBSGIVING’ via all online purchases made at shop.warriors.com. On Friday, November 26, Warriors Shop at Thrive City will offer 20% off purchases of $75 or more. Fans will get 10% Cash Back from Rakuten on all purchases at Warriors Shop, both online and at Thrive City, when shopping through Rakuten.

Warriors Basketball Academy previously announced their Winter Camp schedule including multi-day Holiday Sessions, one-day Specialty Clinics, and Chase Center Clinics. Fans can take advantage of a $40 discount on all camp session registrations starting Friday, November 26 at 10 a.m. PST, and ending Monday, November 29 at 11:59 p.m. PST. In addition, fans who register for a six-pack of private training sessions at the Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland will receive one free private training session. Those who register for a set of 12 private training sessions will receive two free private training sessions, and all deals include a free Warriors Basketball Academy beanie. Those interested in attending Warriors Basketball Academy sessions can register at gswacademy.com.

Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets for any 2021-22 Warriors home game can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.