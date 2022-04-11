Warriors Announce 2022 ‘Gold Blooded’ Playoff Campaign and Slate of Activations

The Golden State Warriors have announced their campaign for the 2022 Playoffs, presented by Kaiser Permanente, and ancillary slate of activations to mark the team’s first postseason run at Chase Center.

Gold Blooded, the team’s playoffs campaign, was developed in collaboration with Bay Area streetwear brand Adapt, utilizing the brand’s signature word mark. Adapt was founded in 2003 by Evan Lessler and draws inspiration from Bay Area sports, music, and pop culture. During the playoffs, a limited edition Warriors x Adapt Gold Blooded collection will be available at Warriors Shop locations.

“Gold Blooded captures the love and passion Dub Nation has for this team,” said Warriors Chief Marketing Officer, Jen Millet. “There is an incredibly strong bond between the global fan base and the players on our roster. Throughout the 2022 Playoffs, Gold Blooded will celebrate that bond through activations, merchandise, giveaways, and more.”

Throughout the playoffs, all fans attending games at Chase Center will receive a custom Gold Blooded shirt with unique designs. Fan-interactive activations around the venue will include Gold Blooded photo-wall murals throughout the arena, commemorative ticket photo opportunities and a Chase Lounge on the plaza for any Chase cardholders.

During each away game, the Warriors and Chase will host Playoffs Watch Parties at Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center. The watch parties, which are free and open to the public, will include a variety of activations including live entertainment, a beer garden, photo ops, a kid zone, lounge seating, and more. Chase credit and debit cardholders will also have access to the Chase Lounge for a VIP experience with exclusive giveaways.

Friday, April 15, will be ‘Blue and Gold Day’ in the Bay Area, with various cities celebrating through activations, and a push by the San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose Mayors to all fans to wear blue and gold.

Additional Blue and Gold Day activations on April 15 include:

San Francisco City Hall will raise the Warriors flag at 10:45am. Additionally, San Francisco landmarks City Hall, Coit Tower, San Francisco International Airport and Chase Center will light up in blue.

Oakland City Hall will raise the Warriors flag.

San Jose City Hall will raise a Warriors flag, which will fly through the weekend. Additionally, San Jose will light up City Hall and the Rotunda buildings in blue and gold.

“There is no better place to be during playoff basketball than the Bay Area. From local neighborhoods to downtown office buildings to our schools, fans will find blue and gold everywhere they look,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “I can’t wait to put on my Warriors gear next week and ask all San Franciscans to join me as our Dubs make another NBA title run. Go Warriors!”

“I am thrilled to celebrate Blue and Gold Day as the Golden State Warriors begin another exciting playoff run,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. “I encourage all of Oakland to don blue and gold and rally behind our beloved team. The Town is ready to put their pride on full display and remind the world that we are the best fans in the NBA.”

“The Warriors continue to make us proud with their spectacular plays, and we're excited to celebrate them in San Jose on Blue and Gold Day,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. “I encourage #DubNation fans across the city to show their love for the Bay Area's team and tip off the playoffs by checking out City Hall on Friday as we raise the Warriors flag and light up the Rotunda in blue and gold. Go Dubs!"