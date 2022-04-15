Warriors Finish 2021-22 Regular Season Leading League in Local TV Ratings

For the sixth time in the last seven seasons, the Golden State Warriors led the NBA in local TV ratings, it was announced today. The Warriors’ broadcasts on NBC Sports Bay Area averaged a 6.98 household rating this season, a 17 percent increase from last season and the second-straight season the franchise has posted a double-digit increase in local TV ratings (+103 percent a year ago).

The team’s most-watched single game on NBC Sports Bay Area this season came on January 9, 2022, when guard Klay Thompson made his return to the court following a 2-and-a-half-year absence due to multiple injuries. The Warriors vs. Cavaliers game that night averaged a 12.67 household rating and saw a peak audience of 662,000 viewers.

ABC will have exclusive national television coverage of Saturday’s Game 1 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, which is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. PDT tipoff, in addition to Game 4, slated for 12:30 p.m. PDT on Sunday, April 24 in Denver. NBC Sports Bay Area will televise Games 2 and 3 of the First Round, with Emmy award-winning play-by-play broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald and analyst Kelenna Azubuike calling the games. TV listings for Games 5 through 7, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

The Warriors, who finished the 2021-22 regular season with the third-best record in the NBA (53-29), are making their eighth playoff appearance in the last 10 years. Prior to the last two seasons, the Warriors had completed a stretch of seven consecutive postseason appearances (2013-19), which included five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals (2015-19) and three NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018).

Single game tickets for Golden State’s home playoff games at Chase Center are on sale now exclusively online at warriors.com.