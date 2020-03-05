Warriors Sign Center Dragan Bender to Second 10-Day Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed center Dragan Bender (DRAHG-an) to a second 10-day contract, the team announced today.

Bender, 22, initially signed a 10-day contract with Golden State on Feb. 23. In six games with the Warriors, he averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.3 minutes. Originally selected by the Phoenix Suns with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Bender owns career averages of 5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 20.1 minutes in 184 games (67 starts) over four seasons with Phoenix, Milwaukee and Golden State.