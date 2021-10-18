Warriors Claim Jeff Dowtin Off Waivers

The Golden State Warriors have been awarded guard Jeff Dowtin off of waivers, the team announced today. Dowtin’s contract has been converted to a Two-Way deal.

Dowtin, 24, spent the 2021 preseason with the Orlando Magic, where he averaged 4.7 points, 1.3 assists and 8.7 minutes in three games. Unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 6’3” guard spent the 2020-21 season with the Lakeland Magic, helping the club to the 2021 NBA G League championship while averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 19.7 minutes over 15 games. A native of Upper Marlboro, Md., Dowtin averaged 11.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 31.8 minutes in 128 games over four seasons at the University of Rhode Island, earning 2019-20 Atlantic 10 Third Team honors as a senior.

Dowtin participated in the 2021 California Classic Summer League with the Warriors, appearing in two games and averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game while hitting 13-of-20 from the field (.650).

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two players on Two-Way contracts at any given time throughout the season in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. Beginning in the 2020-21 season, a player under a Two-Way contract will be permitted to be on the NBA team’s active list for no more than 50 games during the regular season, with no limit on practices, workouts or other activities with the NBA team. Only players with three or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons. The Warriors’ Two-Way players will have the ability to spend time with both Golden State and the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

The Warriors’ roster stands at 16 players.