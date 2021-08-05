Warriors and CarMax Launch 2021 Back to School in the Bay Initiative

The Golden State Warriors and CarMax are launching the 2021 Back to School in the Bay initiative to support local students and educators in preparation for the upcoming school year. Through partnerships with school districts, government agencies and local nonprofit initiatives, the Warriors and CarMax are committed to ensuring that students in the most underserved communities in the Bay Area are supported through Back to School in the Bay.

To tip off this year’s Back to School in the Bay initiative, the Warriors and CarMax will host a School Supply Giveaway at Thrive City on Saturday, August 7 beginning at 12 p.m. During the event, Warriors Consultant and former player Zaza Pachulia will join volunteers to provide over 1,000 students with backpacks filled with supplies for the upcoming school year. Students, teachers, and their families will also enjoy a variety of activations at the event including balloon art, lawn games, photo opportunities and more.

The Warriors and CarMax will host additional Back to School in the Bay events throughout the month including a School Volunteer Day at Malcolm X Academy in San Francisco and a Surprise and Delight at Westlake Middle School in Oakland.