Warriors Assign Forward Alen Smailagić to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Alen Smailagić to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Smailagić has played in 12 games (10 starts) with Santa Cruz this season, posting averages of 16.8 points on 51.0 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.08 steals in 25.5 minutes per game. The rookie forward has appeared in nine games for Golden State, averaging 4.7 points, while shooting 55.2 percent from the field, to go along with 2.4 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.

Santa Cruz hosts the Oklahoma City Blue at 7 p.m. tomorrow night at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Saturday’s game can be viewed on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus or stream on the NBC Sports MyTeams App.

