Warriors Assign Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Moody, 19, has appeared in three games for Golden State this season averaging 3.3 minutes per game. Selected by the Warriors with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Moody averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.03 steals in 33.7 minutes as a freshman at the University of Arkansas last season earning 2020-21 AP All-America Honorable Mention honors as well as All-SEC First Team and SEC Freshman of the Year accolades. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Moody attended Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, where he helped the school to a 25-0 record and the nation’s No. 1 ranking as a senior.

The Santa Cruz Warriors host the Cuidad de Mexico Capitanes tonight at Kaiser Permanente Arena in its first preseason game of the season, tip-off is at 7 p.m. Santa Cruz opens the 2021-22 regular season at home on November 5 versus the Stockton Kings.