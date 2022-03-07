Warriors Announce Women’s Empowerment Month Celebrations, Presented by Chase

The Golden State Warriors today announced celebrations for Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase, aimed to empower girls and women, challenge socio-economic norms and amplify voices to establish an equal playing field for women.

The Warriors and Chase will celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month during the team’s first home game of the month, March 8 vs. the LA Clippers, through a variety of activations including a full-building shoelace giveaway, a $20,000 donation to Girls on the Run, and more. Below are some additional upcoming Women’s Empowerment Month activations:

Rakuten Future Leaders Experience – On March 11 and 12, the Warriors and Rakuten will host its fourth annual Future Leaders Experience, which aims to empower young women in the workforce through a mentorship program that pairs girls from Girls Inc. and the Warriors’ Employee Resource Group “Women of the Warriors” and Rakuten employees.

Warriors Basketball Academy Community Clinic Chicas Series, presented by NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 & NBC Sports Bay Area – Warriors Basketball Academy will host weekly clinics (March 14, 21, 28) for middle school Latina girls from Homies Empowerment at the team’s Oakland facility.

Home Court Assist, presented by Chase – Throughout March, the Warriors and Chase will host two meal delivery events (March 15 and 22) focused on supporting women-owned Chase for Business customer restaurants by delivering over 2,000 hot meals to communities throughout the Bay Area.

Bay Area Shoot 360 Girls Challenge, presented by Nike – Warriors Basketball Academy will host a three-day Shoot 360 challenge (March 15-17) where Bay Area girls ages eight and up can participate in free shooting, passing, and ball handling competitions.

Local Warriors Community Day, presented by PG&E – On March 18, volunteers from the Warriors and PG&E will prepare meals, distribute hygiene kits, and help renovate the indoor and outdoor spaces of the Women’s Daytime Drop-In Center in Berkeley.

Thrive City Women’s Small Business Market, presented by Chase – The Warriors will host a market with over 20 local women-owned small businesses and Chase for Business customers at Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center, on March 27.

Nike Game Growers – Through the Game Growers program, the Warriors and Nike are empowering two Bay Area middle school girls to create a program that helps grow girls’ participation in sports.

All-Girls Warrior for a Day Clinic, presented by Chase – Warriors Basketball Academy will host an all-girls basketball clinic that will feature drill work and competitive gameplay at Chase Center.

“We’re excited to celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month with the Golden State Warriors through a number of engaging events in March that aim to empower girls and women and help advance women small business opportunities,” said Melinda Yee Franklin, West Region Executive Community Engagement, Corporate Responsibility, JPMorgan Chase. “JPMorgan Chase is dedicated to diversity and inclusion and supporting industry leaders like the Warriors who are finding opportunities for all communities to thrive.”