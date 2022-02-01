Warriors Announce Celebrations for Black History Month, Presented by Chase
Activations Scheduled Throughout February and Beyond to Highlight, Honor and Celebrate Black History
The Golden State Warriors today announced celebrations for Black History Month, presented by Chase, which include a variety of activations and virtual events that will expand past this calendar month. Throughout the month of February and beyond, the Warriors will continue to recognize, honor and celebrate Black History through community activations and a video content series as part of the Beyond28 campaign, which was launched in 2019.
In alignment with the NBA’s Black History Month initiative, this year’s celebrations are part of week-long themes: Teaching and Learning from our Past, Celebrating Black Culture and Black Business, The Movement for Racial Justice, and Investing in Black Futures. Below are some of the Warriors’ upcoming Black History Month activations:
- Anti-Racism Webinar, presented by Chase – The Santa Cruz Warriors will host a virtual one-hour webinar titled “Protests & Town Halls, Now What?” on February 8. Panelists include Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, Los Angeles Sparks forward and ESPN commentator Chiney Ogwumike, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Vice President and Senior Business Consultant Lisa Stevens.
- Home Court Assist, presented by Chase – Throughout the month of February, the Warriors and Chase will host two meal delivery events (February 8 and 23) focused on supporting Black-owned Chase for Business customer restaurants by delivering over 2,000 hot meals to Black and Brown communities throughout the Bay Area.
- Black-Owned Small Business Pregame Mixer, presented by Chase – The Black-Owned Small Business Pregame Mixer is an opportunity for minority-owned Chase for Business customers, Chase’s Advancing Black Entrepreneurs mentees, business resources and community supporters to collaborate and network at Chase Center prior to the Warriors’ matchup against the Denver Nuggets on February 16.
- Learning Without Limits – Throughout the month of February, the Warriors will provide Bay Area youth the opportunity to engage in STEAM-related educational experiences found outside of the classroom.
- African American Literature Read-In – Members of the Warriors’ Employee Resource Group, Black Alliance Network, will host a read-in with students at Malcolm X Academy.
- Black Alliance Network HBCU Sports Leadership Summit, presented by Chase – The Warriors’ Employee Resource Group, Black Alliance Network, will host a virtual three-part series (February 22, 23 and 24) for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities about careers in the sports industry and financial education hosted by Chase’s new Oakland Community Center branch.
- Marcus Books Pop-Up Bookstore at Thrive City, presented by Chase – On February 26, the Warriors and Chase will partner with Oakland-based Chase small business client Marcus Books, the oldest Black-owned bookstore in the country, to host a pop-up shop at Thrive City, the community gathering space surrounding Chase Center.
- Black Joy Parade – The Warriors and Chase will support Black Joy Parade, a parade and festival to celebrate the Black experience past, present and future, by participating in the parade and supporting vendors.
- Local Warriors Career Summit – Warriors employees and community partners will volunteer their time and resources in the Bay Area’s highest-need communities to provide youth with career development skills and tools required to thrive and succeed in school and in the workforce.
“We’re proud to support the Golden State Warriors’ Beyond28 campaign and Black History Month celebration through a number of exciting events focused on Black businesses, wealth building, financial education for youth and racial equity,” said Allen Fernandez Smith, Head of Global Philanthropy for the West Region at JPMorgan Chase. “JPMorgan Chase is committed to advancing racial equity and working with local leaders like the Warriors to drive more inclusive economic growth and close the racial wealth divide, as everyone should have the opportunity to participate, prosper, and reach their full economic potential. We honor the contributions of the Black community beyond just February and celebrate our shared success all year round.”
