Warriors Announce Celebrations for Black History Month, Presented by Chase

The Golden State Warriors today announced celebrations for Black History Month, presented by Chase, which include a variety of activations and virtual events that will expand past this calendar month. Throughout the month of February and beyond, the Warriors will continue to recognize, honor and celebrate Black History through community activations and a video content series as part of the Beyond28 campaign, which was launched in 2019.

In alignment with the NBA’s Black History Month initiative, this year’s celebrations are part of week-long themes: Teaching and Learning from our Past, Celebrating Black Culture and Black Business, The Movement for Racial Justice, and Investing in Black Futures. Below are some of the Warriors’ upcoming Black History Month activations: