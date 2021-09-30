Warriors Announce Basketball Operations Promotions & Additions 

The Golden State Warriors have announced the following promotions within the team’s basketball operations department: Mike Dunleavy Jr. as Vice President, Basketball Operations; Nick U’Ren as Executive Director, Basketball Operations and Zaza Pachulia as Liaison, Basketball and Business.

Dunleavy Jr. recently completed his second season as Assistant General Manager for the Warriors. He joined the front office in 2018 as a Pro Scout after a 15-year NBA career that included four-plus seasons with the Warriors (2002-07). U’Ren, entering his eighth season with the team, spent the last three seasons as Director of Basketball Operations. Pachulia was named a Consultant, for both business and basketball, in 2019 after a 16-year NBA playing career. He was a member of both the Warriors’ 2017 and 2018 Championship Teams.

Additionally, Kent Lacob was named Executive Director, Team Development; Ryan Atkinson as Director, Team Development and Mujtaba Elgoodah as Manager, Team Development. Yarone Arbel joined as Director, International Scouting and Competitive Intelligence and Albert Robledillas as International Scout. Jonnie West was named Director, Pro Scouting and Michael Lee as Pro Scout. Onsi Saleh joined Legal and Strategy as Assistant Team Counsel. Chloe Walkup was named Manager, Team Operations & Family Services; Bert Ortiz as Director, Kitchen Operations and Evan Reyes as Assistant Kitchen Manager. Maverick Grier and John Murray were added as Team Security.

In Player Health and Performance, Dr. Rick Celebrini was named Vice President, Player Health and Performance; Drew Yoder as Director, Medical Services and Carl Bergstrom as Director, Performance. Anthony Darmiento was added as Performance Coach & Applied Sport Science Manager; David Taylor as Director, Player Health and Performance R&D; Dana Lis as Nutritionist and Dani Langford as Manager, Player Rehabilitation.

On the coaching staff, Leandro Barbosa, Jacob Rubin and Kris Weems were named as Player Development Coaches. The team added Lainn Wilson as Head Video Coordinator along with Hilton Armstrong and Will Sheehey as Assistant Video Coordinators.