Warriors Announce 2022 Lunar New Year Celebrations

The Golden State Warriors today announced upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, including a free, public event on January 28 at Thrive City, and in-arena activations during the team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 29. In addition, the Warriors have partnered with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce to install a life-size tiger statue at Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center, for guests to enjoy.

Now through February 19, Thrive City visitors will find a life-size tiger on display as part of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce’s “Year of the Tiger on Parade.” The tiger, dubbed the Good Fortune Tiger, is one of six statues on display throughout San Francisco. Each of the tigers were designed by local artists and feature cultural themes that share the traditions and celebratory messages of the Lunar New Year. Design elements of the Good Fortune Tiger include the Bay Bridge, Chinese-style clouds, fireworks, and Chinese calligraphy. At the end of February, all tiger sculptures will be auctioned off with net proceeds benefiting local nonprofits. For more information, visit chineseparade.com.

On Friday, January 28, at 5 p.m., the Warriors will host a family-friendly Lunar New Year Celebration at Thrive City. During the event, visitors will enjoy performances from LionDanceMe, food tastings, arts and crafts stations, a live DJ, and more. For more information, visit thrivecity.com.

The following day, Saturday, January 29, the team will celebrate Lunar New Year as the Warriors take on the Brooklyn Nets at 5:30 p.m. Activations include pre- and in-game performance by LionDanceMe and martial arts and Tai Chi demonstrations at halftime by the Taiji Science Federation. The National Anthem will be performed by singer, actress, San Francisco native and former Miss Chinatown, Desiree Choy. Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets for any 2021-22 Warriors home game are encouraged to visit warriors.com or call 1-888-GSW-HOOP.