Golden State Warriors Advance to 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors earned a berth in the 2022 NBA Finals following tonight’s 120-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors join the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers as the only NBA franchises to appear in six NBA Finals in an eight-year span and became just the 12th franchise in the four-major North American sports to accomplish the feat, joining the National Football League’s Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants; Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees; and the National Hockey League’s Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadians and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Golden State defeated the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the Conference Finals and will match up with the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. It marks the franchise’s 12 appearance in the NBA Finals.

Most Finals Appearances In NBA History Franchise Appearances Championships Lakers 32 17 Celtics 21 17 Warriors 12 6 Bulls 6 6

The Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the First Round and the Memphis Grizzlies 4-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals. Overall, they own a mark of 12-4 (.750) during the 2022 postseason, the best record in this year’s NBA Playoffs.

Golden State posted a 53-29 (.695) record during the 2021-22 regular season, the eighth-most wins in franchise history and third-best mark in the NBA this season. Golden State will own home-court advantage during the NBA Finals over either Miami or Boston.

The 2022 NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, June 2 with all games being televised exclusively on ABC. The games can also be heard on the radio on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

NBA Finals Schedule GAME DAY/DATE TIME (PDT) LOCATION TV RADIO Game 1 Thursday, June 2 6:00 p.m. Chase Center ABC 95.7 The Game Game 2 Sunday, June 5 5:00 p.m. Chase Center ABC 95.7 The Game Game 3 Wednesday, June 8 6:00 p.m. Boston/Miami ABC 95.7 The Game Game 4 Friday, June 10 6:00 p.m. Boston/Miami ABC 95.7 The Game Game 5* Monday, June 13 6:00 p.m. Chase Center ABC 95.7 The Game Game 6* Thursday, June 16 6:00 p.m. Boston/Miami ABC 95.7 The Game Game 7* Sunday, June 19 5:00 p.m. Chase Center ABC 95.7 The Game

* If necessary