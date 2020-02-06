Warriors Acquire Andrew Wiggins & 2021 First and Second Round Draft Picks From Minnesota

The Golden State Warriors have acquired Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 first round draft pick (top 3 protected) and a 2021 second round draft pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for guards Jacob Evans III and D’Angelo Russell and forward Omari Spellman, the team announced today.

Wiggins, 24, has appeared in 42 games (all starts) for Minnesota this season, averaging 22.4 points and career highs of 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 34.6 minutes per game. Currently in his sixth NBA season, Wiggins owns career averages of 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35.8 minutes over 442 games (all starts) with Minnesota. Originally selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, the Kansas University product earned Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the All-Rookie First Team with Minnesota in 2014-15.

Wiggins ranks as Minnesota’s career leader in three-point field goals made (520) and is the second-leading scorer in franchise history (8,710 points) behind only Kevin Garnett. Additionally, he ranks in the top 10 on the club’s all-time leaderboard for games played (442; fifth), field goals made (3,218; second), steals (436; fifth) and rebounds (1,922; 10th). In 2017-18, Wiggins helped lead the Timberwolves to their first postseason appearance in 14 years.

Wiggins will wear #22 for the Warriors.

“Evans III, 22, has appeared in 27 games (one start) for Golden State this season, averaging 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.3 minutes per game. Originally selected by the Warriors with the 28th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, Evans III owns career averages 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 10.8 minutes in 57 games (two starts) with Golden State.

Russell, 23, has appeared in 33 games (all starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 32.1 minutes per game. A five-year NBA veteran, Russell owns career marks of 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.14 steals and 28.9 minutes in 305 games (257 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State.

Spellman, 22, has appeared in 49 games (three starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.1 minutes per game. In two seasons, Spellman owns career averages of 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 17.8 minutes over 95 games (14 starts) with the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State.