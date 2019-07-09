Warriors Acquire Draft Rights to Lior Eliyahu from Minnesota

The Golden State Warriors have acquired the draft rights to Lior Eliyahu from Minnesota in exchange for forward Treveon Graham, guard Shabazz Napier and cash considerations, the team announced today. Graham and Napier were acquired by the Warriors from the Brooklyn Nets on July 7.

Eliyahu, 33, currently plays for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League. He was originally selected by the Orlando Magic with the 44th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft.

Graham, 25, appeared in 35 games (21 starts) for the Nets last season, averaging 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.4 minutes. He has appeared in 125 career games (24 starts) over three NBA seasons with Brooklyn and Charlotte, averaging 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.6 minutes.

Napier, 27, averaged 9.4 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 17.6 minutes over 56 games (two starts) with the Nets last season. Napier has seen action in 289 career games (24 starts) over five NBA seasons with Brooklyn, Portland, Orlando and Miami, posting averages of 6.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 16.1 minutes. Napier was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 24th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.