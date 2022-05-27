Warriors Announce 2022 NBA Finals Ticket On-Sale Information

The Golden State Warriors announced today that single game tickets for the team’s first three home games of the NBA Finals will go on sale Friday, May 27, with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public on Saturday, May 28, at 2 p.m. The Warriors, who advanced to the NBA Finals earlier tonight with a 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks, will host Game 1 (Thursday, June 2) and Game 2 (Sunday, June 5) of the NBA Finals at Chase Center, in addition to the if-necessary Games 5 (Monday, June 13) and 7 (Sunday, June 19).

The Warriors join the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers as the only NBA franchises to appear in six NBA Finals in an eight-year span, and became just the 12th franchise in the four-major North American sports to accomplish the feat along with the National Football League’s Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants; Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees; the National Hockey League’s Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadians and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The first presale event begins Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m., exclusively for the team’s season ticket members. Beginning at 12 p.m., Warriors Dub Club members and Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket members will have presale access, followed by a presale event exclusively for all Chase cardholders at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, May 28, Warriors Insiders will receive information to participate in a presale event at 10 a.m. before tickets go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the NBA Finals at Chase Center exclusively online at warriors.com.

The 2022 NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, June 2 with all games being televised exclusively on ABC. The games can also be heard on the radio on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

NBA Finals Schedule GAME DAY/DATE TIME (PDT) LOCATION TV RADIO Game 1 Thursday, June 2 6:00 p.m. Chase Center ABC 95.7 The Game Game 2 Sunday, June 5 5:00 p.m. Chase Center ABC 95.7 The Game Game 3 Wednesday, June 8 6:00 p.m. Boston/Miami ABC 95.7 The Game Game 4 Friday, June 10 6:00 p.m. Boston/Miami ABC 95.7 The Game Game 5* Monday, June 13 6:00 p.m. Chase Center ABC 95.7 The Game Game 6* Thursday, June 16 6:00 p.m. Boston/Miami ABC 95.7 The Game Game 7* Sunday, June 19 5:00 p.m. Chase Center ABC 95.7 The Game

* If necessary

The Dub Club is a comprehensive benefits program that replaced the Warriors Season Ticket Waitlist and offers all fans exclusive access and perks, including pre-sale opportunities for Warriors regular season and postseason games and select Chase Center events. Members of the Dub Club, which includes all members of the Warriors Season Ticket Priority Waitlist, will receive priority access to purchasing VIP tickets for select Warriors games in addition to a 10% merchandise discount at Chase Center and the Warriors Shop (both in-person and online). For more information and to join the Dub Club, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP or visit warriors.com.

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. SuiteXchange, an authentic and verified suite resale marketplace, is available for fans looking for single-game premium spaces at Chase Center for the 2022 Warriors’ NBA Playoff games.