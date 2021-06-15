Warriors to Offer Merchandise Discounts to Vaccinated Fans from June 15-20

The Golden State Warriors announced today, as part of California’s “Vax for the Win” program, that the Warriors Shop at Thrive City will offer a 20% merchandise discount to all fans shopping in-person between June 15-20 who show proof of full vaccination. Warriors Shop at Thrive City is open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m

Through California’s “Vax for the Win” program, the State is partnering with businesses to offer incentives to vaccinated Californians to celebrate the progress made so far and to incentivize as many Californians to get vaccinated as the state lifts many major restrictions.

The Warriors are supporting ongoing efforts around the Bay Area to encourage vaccinations through giveaways, including signed memorabilia and tickets for games during the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.