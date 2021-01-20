Golden State at Utah Time Change
January 23 Game Will Tip Off At 6 P.M. (PST)
The Golden State Warriors announced today that the team’s game against the Jazz in Utah on Saturday, January 23, has been changed to a 6 p.m. PST start time. The game was originally scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. PST. The contest will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and can be heard on the team’s flagship station, 95.7 The Game.
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: